Youth caught riding footboard ‘fears court appearance’, tries to kill self in Chennai

Published: 02nd March 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 22-year-old man, who was detained for footboard travel attempted to die by suicide after he was allegedly made to clean the bathroom by RPF personnel at Villivakkam railway station on Monday. However, RPF officials denied the allegation and maintained that he took extreme step over the fear of being made to appear in court.

According to the police, the man was identified as Vetri of Ambattur. The police said that he had boarded the train from Chennai central railway station on Monday evening. He was made to deboard by RPF at Villivakkam railway station as he was caught footboarding.

Police sources said that after an inquiry, he was made to clean the bathroom at RPF police station at Villivakkam. He then took the extreme step and told the police after which he was moved to a hospital for treatment.

However, a senior government railway police officer denied the allegations and said that the man was found to be travelling on the footboard without a ticket. He was taken to the RPF station, where he was told to inform his family members to come and pay the fine amount or be prepared to be produced before court. The officials said that since it was only a petty offence, he was detained in the station without supervision. He had told the officials that he had no one to either pay the fine or bail him out.

Man electrocuted
Chennai: A 38-year-old man died of electrocution at Tiruvallur when he came in contact with a live-wire while climbing a wall. According to the Tiruvallur Town police, the deceased was identified as Chandran, who runs a pig farm. On Tuesday, he had taken his pigs to a nearby pond. As he was wandering nearby, he climbed a wall that was close by and got electrocuted. 

House burgled
Chennai: A sovereign of gold jewellery, one kilogram of silver articles and `30,000 were burgled from a house at Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district. The burglary was noticed by the owner when she returned home on Tuesday. According to the Periyapalayam police, Sarasa (67) lives alone at a house in Ambedkar Nagar at Periyapalayam. 

