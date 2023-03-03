Drunk cops try to barge into BJP functionary’s house in Chennai, suspended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two policemen attached to the RK Nagar police station were placed under suspension for getting drunk and barging into the house of a BJP functionary late on Tuesday night. After a video clip of the incident was shared with senior police officers, Washermenpet DCP Pawan Kumar Reddy placed the two under suspension. Another person, a home guard, who was with the two policemen was let go with a warning.

According to police sources, the constables were identified as Balajee and Paridhraja and the home guard Kiran. The police said that on Tuesday night, the three were consuming liquor near Sunnambu Kalvai at Washermanpet. After some time, they went to Korukkupet, where Balajee tried to barge into the house of Devi, BJP’s secretary for Women’s Wing North Chennai.

As he tried to enter the house, Devi’s husband Anand Kumar stopped him. A scuffle ensued, following which the trio went away. Anand lodged a complaint at RK Nagar police station. Based on this, DCP Pawan Kumar Reddy initiated a departmental inquiry and placed Balajee and Paridhraja under suspension.

