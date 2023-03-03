Manufacturing unit with 2.7 lakh litres of adulterated oil busted in Chennai

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A manufacturing unit producing adulterated lubrication oil, which has been functioning for nine years without fire safety certification near a residential area at Nallur in Sholavaram, was unearthed by the Sholavaram police on Wednesday. The police seized 2.7 lakh litres of adulterated oil and said that a mishap would have resulted in heavy loss of lives of nearby residents.

Since the consignment was huge, the case was transferred to the civil supplies CID (CS-CID). Speaking to TNIE, food safety cell inspector of CS-CID said, “The company has registration and licence to import crude oil from the port. However, we suspect that they adulterated the oil at the unit in Sholavaram. Samples have been sent to the lab,” said the police.

Police said, the owner of the unit, Thulasi Singh Raj, was operating from Mumbai and is absconding. The accused received crude oil from the containers that reached the port and sold the adulterated lubrication oil to several companies wholesale across Tamil Nadu.

Based on information, Sholavaram police inspector B S Ananda Kumar conducted an inspection at Nallur. Police found two huge containers each having a capacity of 85,000 litres buried underground, two tankers with capacity of 25,000 litres each and 50 cans with 1,000 litres capacities.

“The company is flanked by companies on one side and residential buildings on the other side,” said inspector Ananda Kumar. Managers S Ashok, 29, and S Mukesh Kumar, 26, from Uttar Pradesh, along with truck drivers K Krishnamoorthy, 47, S Udhayaraj, 48, and five other migrant labourers from UP were arrested by the police.

