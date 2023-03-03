Resolution passed to renovate bus shelters and roads in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation passed resolutions on Thursday to renovate roads and bus shelters in the city. It has been decided to call tenders for the renovation and maintenance of 844 bus shelters on a rehabilitate-operate-transfer basis for a period of four years.

The aim is to set up all-weather modern shelters with lighting facilities and space for advertising. The tender period has been reduced from the earlier 10 years to four years and the tenders will be floated in 12 corridor packages. The concessionaire and license fees are expected to bring in around Rs 18 crore annually to the civic body.

In addition, the city corporation will also take up relaying 362 streets at an estimated cost of Rs 43.2 crores under Singara Chennai 2.0. The civic body has already started laying 670 roads at an outlay of Rs 65 crore under Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF). The renovation of Victoria Hall has also been finalised at a cost of Rs 35 crore and tenders will soon be floated.

