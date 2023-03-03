Home Cities Chennai

Resolution passed to renovate bus shelters and roads in Chennai

The aim is to set up all-weather modern shelters with lighting facilities and space for advertising.

Published: 03rd March 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Ripon building, chennai corporation

Greater Chennai Corporation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The city corporation passed resolutions on Thursday to renovate roads and bus shelters in the city. It has been decided to call tenders for the renovation and maintenance of 844 bus shelters on a rehabilitate-operate-transfer basis for a period of four years.

The aim is to set up all-weather modern shelters with lighting facilities and space for advertising. The tender period has been reduced from the earlier 10 years to four years and the tenders will be floated in 12 corridor packages. The concessionaire and license fees are expected to bring in around Rs 18 crore annually to the civic body. 

In addition, the city corporation will also take up relaying 362 streets at an estimated cost of Rs 43.2 crores under Singara Chennai 2.0. The civic body has already started laying 670 roads at an outlay of Rs 65 crore under Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF). The renovation of Victoria Hall has also been finalised at a cost of Rs 35 crore and tenders will soon be floated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
renovate roads bus shelters
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp