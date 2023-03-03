Home Cities Chennai

Three women jailed for forcing minor girl into prostitution in Chennai

Three other convicts were awarded rigorous imprisonment and the girl was ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A POCSO special court in Chennai on Wednesday awarded double life sentences to three women for kidnapping a minor girl and forcing her into prostitution across the city in 2016. Three other convicts were awarded rigorous imprisonment and the girl was ordered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. 

The then 14-year-old girl was rescued from prostitution in 2014 and was sent to a home in Chennai. Fathima Moosa, who was also in the home at the time, befriended her and kidnapped her in 2016. She sold the girl to the three women—Mariammal, Sathya and Thamizh Selvi — and for several months, the minor girl was forced into prostitution by the trio.

Senthil Kumar and Mahendran, staff of a private luxury hotel in Kelambakkam took the girl to the luxury resort and sent her to customers, said the police.  The CB-CID police registered a case and arrested the convicts. One of the accused Jeyaraj died during remand in prison. 

Mariammal, Sathya and Thamizh Selvi were awarded double life sentences. Fathima Moosa was awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. Senthil Kumar and Mahendran were awarded seven years each. Judge M Rajalakshmi ordered the state government to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the girl.

