Four cultivate ganja in flat using LED lights in Chennai, arrested

Accused turned to peddling after suffering losses by investing in cryptocurrency: Cops

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people who had turned a room in their rented apartment into a veritable greenhouse complete with LED lights to replace natural sunlight and an air-conditioner for climate control for growing ganja were arrested by a special team of the Chennai police on Friday at Madambakkam. The group created the set-up by watching videos on the internet.

According to police, the arrested were identified as Sakthivel, Shyam Sundar, Srikanth and Narendra Kumar. Police sources said Shyam Sundar is employed with the railways. A special police team from the North Beach police station landed at the apartment after one of their personnel posed as a client and approached a ganja peddler who led the team to the flat.

Probe revealed Sakthivel had suffered losses by investing in cryptocurrency and took to ganja selling to compensate for the loss. Apart from ganja, the gang also sold narcotic stamps. The police team had recovered 3kg of ganja and LSD stamps from the house.

Further investigation is on. Similarly, in a special drive against drugs last week (February 24 to March 2), the Chennai city police booked 25 cases, arrested 32 people and seized 262.77 kg of ganja, 1.75 kg of ganja chocolates, mobile phones, 10gm of methamphetamine, 50gm ganja oil, 1,440 painkiller tablets, five mobile phones, three two-wheelers, one car, and Rs 750.

In another incident on Thursday, Chennai Central Railway Protection Force (RPF) police  arrested two people, Sugathan (45) of Kerala and Rahim Singh (35) of Odisha, for allegedly smuggling ganja on train and seized 10kg of contraband and Rs 13,660 cash from them. The accused were remanded.

