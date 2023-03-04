Two die as car rams through median, collides with lorry on Tiruchy-Chennai highway

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people travelling in a car died on the spot at Padalam after the driver lost control of the vehicle, rammed through the road median on the Tiruchy-Chennai highway, and collided head-on with a lorry on the other lane.

According to the Padalam police, the deceased were identified as R Vinobharathi (35) and driver Mani Ratnam (30). Vinobharathi was from Thalaignayiru village near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district. Her husband died a few years ago.

Early on Friday, Vinobharathi was on her way to Chennai from Thalaignayiru and Mani Ratnam was driving the car. When the car was near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district, Mani Ratnam is suspected to have dozed off at the wheel, leading to the accident.

Sources said, a lorry headed for Trichy from Chennai collided with the car. The car was totaled and Vinobharathi and Mani Ratnam died on the spot.

CHENNAI: Two people travelling in a car died on the spot at Padalam after the driver lost control of the vehicle, rammed through the road median on the Tiruchy-Chennai highway, and collided head-on with a lorry on the other lane. According to the Padalam police, the deceased were identified as R Vinobharathi (35) and driver Mani Ratnam (30). Vinobharathi was from Thalaignayiru village near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district. Her husband died a few years ago. Early on Friday, Vinobharathi was on her way to Chennai from Thalaignayiru and Mani Ratnam was driving the car. When the car was near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district, Mani Ratnam is suspected to have dozed off at the wheel, leading to the accident.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said, a lorry headed for Trichy from Chennai collided with the car. The car was totaled and Vinobharathi and Mani Ratnam died on the spot.