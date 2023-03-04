Home Cities Chennai

Two die as car rams through median, collides with lorry on Tiruchy-Chennai highway

Early on Friday, Vinobharathi was on her way to Chennai from Thalaignayiru and Mani Ratnam was driving the car. 

Published: 04th March 2023

CHENNAI: Two people travelling in a car died on the spot at Padalam after the driver lost control of the vehicle, rammed through the road median on the Tiruchy-Chennai highway, and collided head-on with a lorry on the other lane.

According to the Padalam police, the deceased were identified as R Vinobharathi (35) and driver Mani Ratnam (30). Vinobharathi was from Thalaignayiru village near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district. Her husband died a few years ago.

Sources said, a lorry headed for Trichy from Chennai collided with the car. The car was totaled and Vinobharathi and Mani Ratnam died on the spot.

