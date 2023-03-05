Man, parents booked for cheating woman of Rs 68 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police are on the lookout for a 27-year-old man and his parents who cheated a woman and her mother of Rs 68 lakh by promising to marry her. The victim, Lakshmi, 27, (name changed), from Vadapalani who works in a private company and lives with her mother, was friends with the accused, Nishanth, since school days.

“The victim said Nishanth had exploited her for two years in school until Class 12 and during her college years. The victim believed she was in a relationship with the accused,” police said. When the victim’s father passed away in 2015, Nishanth promised to marry Lakshmi soon after college when they began working. He kept postponing the wedding talks, said the police.

“Several years ago, hearing that the victim’s mother’s ancestral property had been sold in Theni, Nishanth reached the victim’s house along with his parents. They said that their business was down and needed money,” police added.

In several instalments, Nishanth and his parents took Rs 68 lakh from the victim’s family and did not repay. Recently, through one of her friends, Lakshmi learnt that Nishanth got married to the daughter of a wealthy person in March last year. Based on the complaint from Lakshmi, the Maduravoyal police registered a case.

