Advocate held for assaulting sub-inspector in Chennai

Police said personnel from Fort Police station were conducting routine vehicle checks near War Memorial on Friday night.

Published: 06th March 2023 07:44 AM

Image used for representational purpose| Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police apprehended an advocate on Saturday who assaulted a sub-inspector who was on duty on Friday. Police said personnel from Fort Police station were conducting routine vehicle checks near War Memorial on Friday night.

They stopped Prasanna Venkatesan, an advocate, and his wife travelling pillion on a bike. An argument broke out after the police asked him to produce documents relating to the vehicle.

He assaulted SI Prabakaran, who was later admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Police detained the advocate for enquiry.

