Chennai man loses Rs 16 lakh in online gambling, found dead on beach

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after a man went missing allegedly after he lost several lakhs in online gambling, his body washed ashore on Marina beach on Sunday morning. Police had found a letter, purportedly left by him, in which the man said he was going to die by suicide.

According to the KK Nagar police, the man, Suresh, was involved in trading spare parts of copier machines. Police said he used to spend a lot of money on online gambling, and despite losing money, he continued to play. A few days ago, he left a note in his house saying had lost nearly Rs 16 lakh in online gambling and he is going to die by suicide.

When his family noticed he was missing. They started looking for him and later found his note. A police complaint was lodged and an investigation was started. (If having suicidal thoughts, help is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

