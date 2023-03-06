History sheeter killed by gang in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old history sheeter was hacked to death by an unidentified gang, in a suspected revenge killing in a 2016 murder case, in his house at Pothur near Avadi early on Saturday.

According to the Avadi Tank Factory police, the deceased, identified as Yogeshwaran of Avadi, was a house painter. On Saturday, Yogeshwaran was sleeping in his house when an unidentified gang broke open the front door, barged into the house, hacked Yogeshwaran with machetes and fled the spot. He died on the spot, police said.

Yogeshwaran’s wife, who was sleeping nearby, raised an alarm. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house. Tank Factory police who came to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Police registered a case and an investigation is on.

Police said Yogeshwaran and his friend were involved in the murder of another rowdy sheeter in 2016 and he could have been eliminated in a revenge killing.

