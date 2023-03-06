Home Cities Chennai

History sheeter killed by gang in Chennai

A 32-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by an unidentified gang, in a suspected revenge killing in a 2016 murder case, in his house at Pothur near Avadi early on Saturday.

Published: 06th March 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Death-Accident-Murder-Killing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 32-year-old history sheeter was hacked to death by an unidentified gang, in a suspected revenge killing in a 2016 murder case, in his house at Pothur near Avadi early on Saturday.

According to the Avadi Tank Factory police, the deceased, identified as Yogeshwaran of Avadi, was a house painter. On Saturday, Yogeshwaran was sleeping in his house when an unidentified gang broke open the front door, barged into the house, hacked Yogeshwaran with machetes and fled the spot. He died on the spot, police said.

Yogeshwaran’s wife, who was sleeping nearby, raised an alarm. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house. Tank Factory police who came to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Police registered a case and an investigation is on.
Police said Yogeshwaran and his friend were involved in the murder of another rowdy sheeter in 2016 and he could have been eliminated in a revenge killing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai murder
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp