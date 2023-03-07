On an adventure rush in Kerala 

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With his flowing mane-like hair, love for speed and desire to be the best on track, Freddie Hunt bears a striking resemblance to his late father, James Hunt, the legendary 1976 Formula One World Champion who was the heartthrob of the racing world and one of the best on the track.

Interestingly, though

Freddie is a carbon copy of his father, he is carving his own niche in the racing world and simultaneously pursuing a multitude of projects. The 35-year-old racer was in the city recently as part of the shooting of Car & Country, the UK’s popular auto, travel, adventure and lifestyle show, that is covering Kerala in its latest leg in collaboration with Kerala Tourism. Freddie is co-presenting the Kerala season with Deepak Narendran and Ashique Thahir, two Keralites who are at the wheel of this adventurous ‘rush’.

Sharing about his life behind the wheel and his journey in the racing world, Freddie says, “I was just five when my father passed away after suffering a heart attack. As my mother, Sarah Lomax was from a horse racing background, I grew up riding horses and playing polo. However, when I turned sixteen and got my scooter license, I got interested in driving. But I knew nothing about motorsports. And I had to stop playing polo because I realised that we didn’t have money to bear the expenses of the game.”

But getting into the racing world happened by chance, he says. Freddie was invited to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, an annual motorsports festival in England, and was offered a ride in the racing car. And that set him on the track.

Freddie says, “In the first few years of racing, I struggled a lot until I did my first season in Formula Ford in 2007. The season also came with the realisation of my father’s position in the racing world. I knew that he was famous and a world champion. But, I didn’t realise just how popular he was, especially among the British and the Japanese public. It was a real shock and there was a lot of pressure and expectations from me.”

After three years in the sport, he was forced to give up racing in 2009 due to huge pressure and expectations. But, life had other plans and he came back to the rush of speed. He is back on the track with a different attitude and has set an ambitious but not impossible goal of winning the 24 hours of Le Mans on the 50th anniversary of his father’s F1 world title in 2026.

“My dream is to win the Le Mans which is one of the most prestigious races, the world’s most famous endurance race. If I could win the world endurance championship exactly 50 years after my father won the F1 World championship, that would be the most special thing for me,” shares Freddie, who plans to start his preparation once he returns to the UK.

Talking about the racing world, Freddie says, “As far as the racing is concerned, it is a mental game where you don’t have a second chance and need to have 100 per cent confidence while on the track. And also, above all this, a wealthy backer,” chuckles Freddie.

On his recent adventure he explains, “I am happy to associate with Car & Country for the travel and adventure show where along with the food, culture and travel of Kerala, I will also be able to throw the speed into the ring. We have already shot a few episodes and it has been exciting.”

Achievements

Michelin Le Mans Cup LMP3 class

Nissan Sentra Cup

Europen Le Mans series LMP3 class

Prototype Cup Germany

