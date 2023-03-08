Home Cities Chennai

Man with ganja chocolates held in Chennai

The accused was identified as N Kazrathuri of Katori village in Bihar.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was arrested by the Anna Salai police with 38.6kg ganja chocolate and 25kg gutka on Monday.

The accused was identified as N Kazrathuri of Katori village in Bihar. Based on information, police conducted searches at his room on Venkatesan street. Inquiry revealed that the products were stocked by Sikander of Bihar, who runs a paan stall on Anna Salai.

Kazrathuri was working with Sikander for the past six months. Kazrathuri was remanded in judicial custody while police are on the lookout for Sikander. 

