Three held for forcing man to signs docus at knifepoint

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people were arrested for threatening a man at knifepoint to sign documents and also transfer Rs 50,000, as the victim did not pay Rs 8 lakh that was pending after buying a house.

According to the Madipakkam police, the accused were identified as Murugaraj (43), Ramesh (51) and Jawahar (57). The victim, Prakash, had bought an apartment at Anna Nagar from Jawahar for Rs 38 lakh through real estate agent Murugaraj.

He had paid Rs 28 lakh and said that he would pay the remaining amount a month after registration was complete. The house was registered in the name of Prakash’s wife. As he kept delaying the payment, Jawahar contacted Prakash and asked him to come to Murugaraj’s office at Madipakkam, on January 22.

When he reached there, the two along with Ramesh, another real estate agent, allegedly attacked him and threatened him with a knife. They took his car keys and made him sign a few documents, stating that he was selling his car to Jawahar.

