Kilambakkam bus stand: Five acres land needed for skywalk

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will need to acquire five acres of land to build a skywalk connecting the new bus terminus in Kilambakkam with the suburban railway station. Besides, an additional three land parcels are required to develop pick-up and drop-off points, emergency entry and exit, and taxi stands near the skywalk.

“We have written to CMDA to acquire the required land parcels,” said Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) special officer I Jayakumar. It is also learnt that some minor land acquisition is required for widening of GST Road with the service land in front of the bus terminal entry.

The bus terminus, which is being built at a cost of Rs 393.7 crore, is yet to be made operational due to pending civil works. The terminus spread over 90 acres can accommodate nearly 300 buses, including SETC and MTC buses.

The state government is also in talks to extend Chennai Metro’s airport link to Kilambakkam in the second phase itself. “Talks are going on in this regard and we hope to get the Union government’s nod so that we can provide access to the Metro Rail by 2025-26,” he said. Work on the extension did not start due to the unavailability of funds.

During the inaugural meeting of CUMTA chaired by the chief minister, approval was given for the 15.5km stretch at an outlay of Rs 4,080 crore. Kilambakkam is expected to evolve as the next transport hub, as a feasibility study has been planned on linking Metro Rail’s Corridor-3 between Madhavaram to Siruseri with Kelambakkam and Kilambakkam.

