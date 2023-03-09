Home Cities Chennai

Political leaders visit CM Stalin’s photo exhibition  

One of the statues is of Stalin and the other of a policeman.

‘The historical evidence for the 70 years of life’, was set up by Chennai East district DMK unit was inaugurated by MNM president and actor Kamal Haasan on Feb 28. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders continue to visit the photo exhibition that has been set up to celebrate Chief Minister MK Stalin’s 70th birthday in Raja Annamalai Mandram at George Town near Madras High Court. 
On Tuesday, political leaders such as former MLA K Balakrishnan (CPI (M)), MP Vaiko (MDMK), and Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the exhibition. Minister of Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu was guiding the leaders during their visit.

Apart from some of the important pictures of Stalin’s political and personal front such as his visit to the flood-affected areas in Chennai when he was the city’s mayor, his meetings with several senior politicians, and the funeral of former CM K Karunanidhi, the exhibition also has a prison-cell-like set-up which has two statues. One of the statues is of Stalin and the other of a policeman.

The set-up is a scene during the Emergency when he was arrested under the MISA. Another statue of Stalin, riding a bicycle, is also at the exhibition.

Titled ‘The historical evidence for the 70 years of life’, the exhibition set up by Chennai East district DMK unit was inaugurated by MNM president and actor Kamal Haasan on February 28. The exhibition will be open for visitors till March 12. The timings will be 7 am to 7 pm on all days.

