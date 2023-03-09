Six held in land grabbing cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six people were arrested on Tuesday in three separate cases of land grabbing under the Chennai and Avadi police limits.

According to the police, Alexander (62) and Kodiarasan (62) were arrested for swindling 4,800 sq.ft land worth Rs 4 crore at Pallikaranai from Khouser Parveen. Suresh alias Suresh Kumar (50) was arrested for swindling 2,400 sq.ft land worth Rs 1 crore at Madhavaram from Sadhasivam Pillai.

Both the victims lodged a complaint with Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. The accused were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Chennai on Monday and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

In another incident, three people were arrested for swindling 9.21 acres of land worth Rs 27 crore at Mangadu from a family by using fake documents.

The victim Anand (51) lodged a complaint with CCB Avadi stating that a portion of 29.41 acres of land belonging to his family was swindled by three people belonging to the Sri Muthukumaran Educational Trust by using fake documents. He said that a person named Radhakrishnan from the trust had used a fake power of attorney in the name of one of the accused and grabbed 9.21 acres.

Based on the complaint, the police conducted an investigation and arrested Venkatesan (57), Ashok Kumar (35) and Muthu (45). They were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

