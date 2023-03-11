Home Cities Chennai

14 men held for two murders in Chennai city

After preliminary investigations, police said M Manikandan had a quarrel with Ragupathy last week while boozing.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have arrested 14 men in two separate murder cases on Thursday.  R Ragupathy of Kodungaiyur was hacked to death on Thursday when he was sitting in his autorickshaw. The Kodungaiyur police arrested M Manikandan, 26, K Suresh, 38, P Manikandan, 30, K Balaji, 33, G Seeman Raj, 40 and D Rafeeq, 26.

After preliminary investigations, police said M Manikandan had a quarrel with Ragupathy last week while boozing. In retaliation for humiliating him, Manikandan and his friends murdered Ragupathy, police said. B Murugan, 23, of Neelankarai was murdered in the wee hours of Thursday near a construction site.

While the main accused Kumar and Ramesh are still at large, the Thoraipakkam police arrested eight men who were hired to murder Murugan. Police said Kumar had previous enmity with Murugan and in the guise of compromise, he took Murugan to an isolated location and hacked him to death with his friends. All eight have been remanded in judicial custody.

