About 90 per cent work at Kilambakkam bus terminus over

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 90% work at Kilambakkkam bus terminus has been completed as Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has deployed additional workforce to expedite the work, minister P K Sekar Babu said on Friday.

The CMDA minister, who reviewed the work at the terminus, said elevation, flooring for the main area and stormwater drain work are still pending. The minister refused to give a deadline to complete the works and said the focus is on completing them as quickly as possible.

The bus terminus work has already crossed several deadlines. Sekar Babu said steps are also being taken to ensure proper connectivity for passengers to reach the terminus from anywhere in the city at an affordable cost.

The CMDA has also written a letter to the state government for appointing a single concessionaire for operating and maintaining the proposed bus terminal and to commercially develop a vacant land measuring 6.40 acres, located near the site, with an investment of Rs 986 crore.

Meanwhile, the Tambaram police commissioner has put forth a request to CMDA to factor in the requirements for installing and operating CCTV systems, traffic police booth and public address system at entry and exit points of the terminus and place for auto and taxi bays. The minister also reviewed the passenger amenities needed at the terminal.

CHENNAI: About 90% work at Kilambakkkam bus terminus has been completed as Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has deployed additional workforce to expedite the work, minister P K Sekar Babu said on Friday. The CMDA minister, who reviewed the work at the terminus, said elevation, flooring for the main area and stormwater drain work are still pending. The minister refused to give a deadline to complete the works and said the focus is on completing them as quickly as possible. The bus terminus work has already crossed several deadlines. Sekar Babu said steps are also being taken to ensure proper connectivity for passengers to reach the terminus from anywhere in the city at an affordable cost. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The CMDA has also written a letter to the state government for appointing a single concessionaire for operating and maintaining the proposed bus terminal and to commercially develop a vacant land measuring 6.40 acres, located near the site, with an investment of Rs 986 crore. Meanwhile, the Tambaram police commissioner has put forth a request to CMDA to factor in the requirements for installing and operating CCTV systems, traffic police booth and public address system at entry and exit points of the terminus and place for auto and taxi bays. The minister also reviewed the passenger amenities needed at the terminal.