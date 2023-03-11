Home Cities Chennai

About 90 per cent work at Kilambakkam bus terminus over

CMDA minister says work on front elevation, flooring, and storm water drain still pending

Published: 11th March 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

CUMTA will link bus terminus with proposed railway station | Martin Louis, EPS

CUMTA will link bus terminus with proposed railway station | Martin Louis, EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 90% work at Kilambakkkam bus terminus has been completed as Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has deployed additional workforce to expedite the work, minister P K Sekar Babu said on Friday.

The CMDA minister, who reviewed the work at the terminus, said elevation, flooring for the main area and stormwater drain work are still pending. The minister refused to give a deadline to complete the works and said the focus is on completing them as quickly as possible. 

The bus terminus work has already crossed several deadlines. Sekar Babu said steps are also being taken to ensure proper connectivity for passengers to reach the terminus from anywhere in the city at an affordable cost. 

The CMDA has also written a letter to the state government for appointing a single concessionaire for operating and maintaining the proposed bus terminal and to commercially develop a vacant land measuring 6.40 acres, located near the site, with an investment of Rs 986 crore. 

Meanwhile, the Tambaram police commissioner has put forth a request to CMDA to factor in the requirements for installing and operating CCTV systems, traffic police booth and public address system at entry and exit points of the terminus and place for auto and taxi bays. The minister also reviewed the passenger amenities needed at the terminal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kilambakkkam bus terminus CMDA
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp