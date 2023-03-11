Home Cities Chennai

CMRL Madhavaram depot to be ready next year

The Chennai Metro Rail’s Madhavaram depot, being built at a cost of Rs 284.51 crore, is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Published: 11th March 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro Rail

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail’s Madhavaram depot, being built at a cost of Rs 284.51 crore, is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

CMRL managing director M A Siddique reviewed the depot work being carried out on 48.89 acres as part of phase-II of Chennai metro rail project. The depot can accommodate 110 metro trains of three coaches each. A total of 24 track lines --- 10 for stabling yard, seven for workshop bay and deep clean bay, and seven for inspection bay --- are being built. The tracks can accommodate 110 metro trains. A 1.4-km-long test track line will also be built.

Chennai Metro Rail Managing Director M A Siddique reviews work at
CMRL’s Madhavaram depot | Express

The depot will be used for metro train maintenance and cleaning. T Archunan, director (projects) and chief general manager BS Srinivas (arbitration) and other senior officials were present during the inspection.
Meanwhile, the parking lot at Arignar Anna Alandur metro station will be closed temporarily for three months from March 24 for renovation work to improve passenger convenience and parking operation. 

Passengers can use the alternative temporary parking space to be made available at the St Thomas Mount Metro Station.  Passengers can park their two-wheelers as usual at the Alandur station, a release said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Metro Rail Madhavaram depot
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp