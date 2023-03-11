CMRL Madhavaram depot to be ready next year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail’s Madhavaram depot, being built at a cost of Rs 284.51 crore, is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

CMRL managing director M A Siddique reviewed the depot work being carried out on 48.89 acres as part of phase-II of Chennai metro rail project. The depot can accommodate 110 metro trains of three coaches each. A total of 24 track lines --- 10 for stabling yard, seven for workshop bay and deep clean bay, and seven for inspection bay --- are being built. The tracks can accommodate 110 metro trains. A 1.4-km-long test track line will also be built.

Chennai Metro Rail Managing Director M A Siddique reviews work at

CMRL’s Madhavaram depot | Express

The depot will be used for metro train maintenance and cleaning. T Archunan, director (projects) and chief general manager BS Srinivas (arbitration) and other senior officials were present during the inspection.

Meanwhile, the parking lot at Arignar Anna Alandur metro station will be closed temporarily for three months from March 24 for renovation work to improve passenger convenience and parking operation.

Passengers can use the alternative temporary parking space to be made available at the St Thomas Mount Metro Station. Passengers can park their two-wheelers as usual at the Alandur station, a release said.

