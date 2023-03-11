Home Cities Chennai

Day after skeleton found in bush, tollgate staff in Kancheepuram district held

The victim Selvakumar of Washermenpet ran an eatery near Pennalur tollgate in Sriperumbudur.

Published: 11th March 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A day after police found the skeleton of a man who ran a roadside eatery near a tollgate in the Kancheepuram district, a 32-year-old worker of the tollgate was arrested for murder and remanded in judicial custody on Friday. Police said the murder happened a month ago.

The victim Selvakumar of Washermenpet ran an eatery near Pennalur tollgate in Sriperumbudur. On Thursday morning, based on information from a passerby, the Sriperumbudur police found a skeleton of a man near the bushes.

“The skeleton was found a few hundred metres from the tollgate. We later found a phone and confirmed the identity of the deceased. The autopsy report said Selvakumar died due to a blow to his head,” a senior police officer said. 

After preliminary investigations, police nabbed Arunkumar of Kancheepuram who works at the tollgate. Police said the accused and the victim used to booze after work hours inside the forest area near the tollgate. On February 7, a fight broke out while boozing and Arunkumar hit Selvakumar with a rock and left him on the spot, police said. 

