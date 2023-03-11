Man threatens woman with morphed pics, arrested in city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man who allegedly threatened a married woman with her morphed pictures taken from pilgrimage trips has been arrested by the police.

Pugazhenthi of Perungalathur, has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Women Harassment Act and Information Technology Act, and was remanded in judicial custody by the Tambaram police on Friday. Police said the man who works in a private company often goes on pilgrimage trips organised by a temple committee.

Two days ago, a couple lodged a complaint with the Tambaram police station. “The couple had screenshots of obscene images and text messages sent by Pugazhenthi to the woman on WhatsApp. He had morphed the pictures taken together during the pilgrimage and demanded that she have a physical relationship with him failing which the photos will be uploaded online,” an investigation officer said.

The Tambaram police arrested Pugazhenthi and found that he had done the same with other women during his previous pilgrimage trips.

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man who allegedly threatened a married woman with her morphed pictures taken from pilgrimage trips has been arrested by the police. Pugazhenthi of Perungalathur, has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Women Harassment Act and Information Technology Act, and was remanded in judicial custody by the Tambaram police on Friday. Police said the man who works in a private company often goes on pilgrimage trips organised by a temple committee. Two days ago, a couple lodged a complaint with the Tambaram police station. “The couple had screenshots of obscene images and text messages sent by Pugazhenthi to the woman on WhatsApp. He had morphed the pictures taken together during the pilgrimage and demanded that she have a physical relationship with him failing which the photos will be uploaded online,” an investigation officer said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Tambaram police arrested Pugazhenthi and found that he had done the same with other women during his previous pilgrimage trips.