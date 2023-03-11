Home Cities Chennai

Man threatens woman with morphed pics, arrested in city

Police said the man who works in a private company often goes on pilgrimage trips organised by a temple committee. 

Published: 11th March 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

The victim filed a complaint with Alipiri police that her morphed pictures and videos were created by cybercriminals and the links are being shared through social media.

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 30-year-old man who allegedly threatened a married woman with her morphed pictures taken from pilgrimage trips has been arrested by the police.

Pugazhenthi of Perungalathur, has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Women Harassment Act and Information Technology Act, and was remanded in judicial custody by the Tambaram police on Friday. Police said the man who works in a private company often goes on pilgrimage trips organised by a temple committee. 

Two days ago, a couple lodged a complaint with the Tambaram police station. “The couple had screenshots of obscene images and text messages sent by Pugazhenthi to the woman on WhatsApp. He had morphed the pictures taken together during the pilgrimage and demanded that she have a physical relationship with him failing which the photos will be uploaded online,” an investigation officer said. 

The Tambaram police arrested Pugazhenthi and found that he had done the same with other women during his previous pilgrimage trips. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
morphed pictures pilgrimage trip Tambaram police
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp