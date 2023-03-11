Home Cities Chennai

Tripping on clicks

Highlighting the lives of India’s indigenous communities, the students diverted from displaying portraits and brought out the views of a passionate and curious traveller.

Published: 11th March 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

To provide a platform for the skills acquired by the students during their course of study, the exhibition allowed students to also interact and explain their perspectives on clicking a particular picture.

To provide a platform for the skills acquired by the students during their course of study, the exhibition allowed them to also interact and explain their perspectives on clicking a particular pic.

By Diya Maria George
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The golden light that embraces the morning sky casting its shadow on the blue sea, the fishermen unleashing the nets and preparing for their day, the vibrant boats aligned after their great catch — scenes from the sea greet us at the 11th edition of Positives, the photography exhibition on Vantage Point, curated by the students of Visual Communication department at MOP Vaishnav College for Women. The biennial exhibition is coming back offline after the pandemic break.

To provide a platform for the skills acquired by the students during their course of study, the exhibition allowed students to also interact and explain their perspectives on clicking a particular picture. At the inauguration of the event, cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman shared, “Each photograph exhibited here tells a story. I am impressed by the work they have put up. This also shows the dedication of the faculties.”

The frames of a rusty yellow door from Mylapore, a vintage rickshaw from the streets of Sowcarpet and the book corners at Pondy Bazaar brimming with old and new collections take us to the less explored corners of Chennai. Reflecting the culture of south India were pictures of pottery-making, kolam art, and tile-making from Athangudi. The students also gave a deep insight into their college trips covering almost the whole of India and countries like Italy, London, Malaysia, Paris, and Turkey.

Highlighting the lives of India’s indigenous communities, the students diverted from displaying portraits and brought out the views of a passionate and curious traveller. Soundarya Srikanth, a second-year student poetically captured the emotions and struggles of tribal women at Araku Valley. Titling her picture as The Peek Valley, she focussed on the millet processing room where they work every day, the process, the traditional ornaments and outfits. “During the trips, we were told to take pictures according to our wish. After that, we send those pictures for the exhibition. Almost 300 photographs were chosen from 5,000 entries. All these are also for sale,” she said, adding that the event gives them a push to explore photography.

The exhibition will be held till March 14, from 9.30 am to 6 pm | Ashwin Prasath

Architectural photos from Ethiraj College, the Steps of Marina Beach, Godavari Rail Bridge, Rajahmundry and so on are captured delivering unique perspectives of the landmarks. The perfection in the frames made the chief guest say that she had no constructive criticism for the students as they are already telling stories. Encouraging more women to pursue filmmaking and other technical aspects in the movie industry, Preetha said, “When I started in 2005, there were not a lot of women in the field.

Taking photography and cinematography as a career is also about standing the test of time, as it takes a lot of struggles financially and emotionally to get your break and carry on. Even though the industry is still a male-dominated field, over the years, there has been a healthy change. With organisations like the Indian Women Cinematographer Collective, technical discussions are happening, and we have a space to celebrate our work.”

ON DISPLAY 
The frames of a rusty yellow door from Mylapore, a vintage rickshaw from the streets of Sowcarpet and the book corners at Pondy Bazaar brimming with old and new collections take us to the less explored corners of Chennai. Reflecting the culture of south India were pictures of pottery-making, kolam art, and tile-making from Athangudi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Positives photography exhibition MOP Vaishnav College for Women
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp