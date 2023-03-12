Home Cities Chennai

Three get life for murder in petty quarrel

The judge, who recently pronounced the verdict, ordered setting off the detention period already undergone by the convicts against the prison term.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city court in Chennai convicted and sentenced three people to life imprisonment for stabbing a man to death after a petty quarrel. Fourth additional sessions court judge DV Anand found P Kuppan, 24,  M Palanivel, 23, and K Raja, 22, all from tsunami quarters, Washermanpet, guilty of murdering Appu alias Akash and sentenced them to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 each.

The judge, who recently pronounced the verdict, ordered setting off the detention period already undergone by the convicts against the prison term. According to the prosecution, the deceased Appu had broken a liquor bottle in an inebriated state and the glass pieces had fallen on Sugumar, the main accused who died during the course of trial.

Sugumar and the convicts picked up a quarrel but dispersed of after the deceased’s mother pacified them. However, late in the evening, the four men stabbed Appu to death.

