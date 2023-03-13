Bank accounts of key suspect in fake Anna univ honorary doctorate case suspended by police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bank accounts of the key suspects in the Anna University fake honorary doctorate certificates case have been frozen by police. We are analysing his account transactions, police said.

Police said, the man identified as Harish (24) has bank accounts in Kumbakonam and has a bank balance of Rs 1.5 lakh. Police said he had given fake honorary certificates to celebrities free of cost and collected an amount from others. Using that amount, he had paid for the event that was held at the university’s auditorium on February 26 this year.

On March 5, Harish and his associate Maharajan (27) were arrested near Ambur by a special police team. As per police sources, Harish has been listed as director and Maharajan joint director of ‘The International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council.’ The certificates were issued in February under the name of the council.

When it was found that these certificates were fake, Anna University registrar lodged a complaint at the Kotturpuram police station. A case was filed under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 426 (mischief), 468 (forgery), 469 (forgery), r/w 471 (fraudulently uses fake document as genuine), 488 (making use of any false mark) of IPC.

Police said such fake certificates were given by the accused also in 2021 and 2022.

