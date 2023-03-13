Home Cities Chennai

Day after man killed in  property dispute, two arrested by city police

An argument broke out between them, and Vinod, Kiran Raj and another person from the other side allegedly attacked Balamurugan with stones. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people, Vinoth and Kiran Raj, were arrested by police and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday in connection with the murder of a 48-year-old man in a property dispute near Ponneri on Saturday. Police said, the victim, Balamurugan, had gone to his nephew Robert’s aid when he was attacked by a group. A search is one for another accused in the case.

According to the Ponneri police, Balamurugan worked at a private company in Ennore. On Saturday afternoon, Robert asked him to accompany him to Ennore over a property dispute. They visited the opposite party. An argument broke out between them, and Vinod, Kiran Raj and another person from the other side allegedly attacked Balamurugan with stones. 

Balamurugan was rushed to a government hospital nearby where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police registered a case, recovered the body, and sent it for postmortem. Police identified Vinoth and Kiran Raj on Sunday with the help of CCTV footage from the spot. 

According to police, the dispute started a few days ago when a woman, a relative of Robert and Balamurugan, forcibly evicted a woman tenant from her property. The dispute between the two women snowballed into a scuffle and a local politician too got involved.

Inquiries revealed that Balamurugan and Robert had helped their relative file a police complaint against the local politician for allegedly assaulting her while intervening in a civil dispute. The politician’s men confronted Robert over it and in the scuffle that ensued, Balamurugan was killed.  

