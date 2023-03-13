Two cops extort Rs 4,000 from couple, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two policemen attached to the Tambaram city police were arrested on Sunday for allegedly extorting money from a couple at Padappai on Saturday night. The couple was sitting and talking inside their car when constables, Manibharathi (30) and Amirtharaj (34), approached them.

They threatened the couple to book them for indecent behaviour and demanded Rs 5,000. Despite the couple maintaining that they were engaged to be married, the duo continued to threaten them. When they said that they did not have cash, the cops made them pay Rs 4,000 via digital payment.

On Sunday, the man, one of the victims, lodged a complaint with the Manimangalam police inspector. When the incident was confirmed, both constables were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Police said an inquiry is underway to ascertain whether the woman was allegedly sexually harassed by them.

Man dies after bike rams parked lorry

Chennai: A 25-year-old man died on the spot in a road accident near Pallavaram on Saturday night after he allegedly lost control of his bike and rammed it into a parked lorry. According to the Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the man was identified as Rajesh of Thiruvannamalai, a car driver. He stayed at his sister’s house in Maduravoyal. On Saturday night, Rajesh was returning home from work. As he reached Anakaputhur, he rammed his bike into a parked lorry and suffered head injuries and died on the spot. The TIW police sent the body to Chromepet GH for postmortem. A case was registered and probe is on. ENS

