Home Cities Chennai

Two cops extort Rs 4,000 from couple, arrested

Two policemen attached to the Tambaram city police were arrested on Sunday for allegedly extorting money from a couple at Padappai on Saturday night.

Published: 13th March 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two policemen attached to the Tambaram city police were arrested on Sunday for allegedly extorting money from a couple at Padappai on Saturday night. The couple was sitting and talking inside their car when constables, Manibharathi (30) and Amirtharaj (34), approached them.

They threatened the couple to book them for indecent behaviour and demanded Rs 5,000. Despite the couple maintaining that they were engaged to be married, the duo continued to threaten them. When they said that they did not have cash, the cops made them pay Rs 4,000 via digital payment.

On Sunday, the man, one of the victims, lodged a complaint with the Manimangalam police inspector. When the incident was confirmed, both constables were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Police said an inquiry is underway to ascertain whether the woman was allegedly sexually harassed by them.

Man dies after bike rams parked lorry
Chennai: A 25-year-old man died on the spot in a road accident near Pallavaram on Saturday night after he allegedly lost control of his bike and rammed it into a parked lorry. According to the Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the man was identified as Rajesh of Thiruvannamalai, a car driver. He stayed at his sister’s house in Maduravoyal. On Saturday night, Rajesh was returning home from work.  As he reached Anakaputhur, he rammed his bike into a parked lorry and suffered head injuries and died on the spot. The TIW police sent the body to Chromepet GH for postmortem. A case was registered and probe is on. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
two cops arrested extortion couple sexually harassed
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp