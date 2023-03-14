Home Cities Chennai

IIT-M student dies by suicide, second in a month 

A preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased may have had issues "focusing on his studies and completing his academic tasks", a police officer investigating the matter said.

CHENNAI: A third-year BTech student of IIT-Madras died by suicide on Tuesday, police said.

The 20-year-old student of the electrical engineering department, who hailed from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room by his roommates, they added.

Only after completion of the probe and autopsy can further comments be made, he added.

This incident comes just a month after a post-graduate student of engineering at IIT Madras also died by suicide on February 14. He too had been found dead in his hostel room.

In a statement, IIT-M said: "It is with deep anguish that IIT Madras conveys the untimely passing away of a third-year BTech student of the Electrical Engineering department on March 14, 2023."

The premier institute said the post-Covid environment has been challenging, and that it has strived to improve and sustain the wellbeing of students/scholars, faculty and staff on campus, while constantly evaluating the various support systems in place.

A standing Institute Internal Inquiry Committee, including elected student representatives, which has been recently constituted will look into such incidents.

"The parents of the student have been informed and we request everyone to please respect the privacy of the family at this unfortunate moment," the statement said, adding: "The Institute expresses its sincere condolences and stands united in grief along with the friends and family of the deceased student." 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

