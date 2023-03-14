It’s pizza time!

Home Cities Chennai

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Some would say that a man named Peppino Spaghetti is destined to have his own pizza shop. Unfortunately for him, the business performs poorly, and he’s left with a mountain of debt. While he sits in despair, an evil sentient pizza appears. It has built a gigantic laser-shooter at the top of a tower, aimed straight at his precious pizza shop. This sets Peppino into an inspired fit of rage, and he tumbles at top speed after the floating pizza head and towards the tower.

Five years in the making and a month since it released is Pizza Tower. The developers say that they were inspired by the Wario Land series of games, and while it does carry remnants of the old Nintendo games, Pizza Tower’s overwhelming whimsy allows it to stand on its own foundations. The game is a platformer. The graphics resemble the most sophisticated drawings that could come out of the 90s edition of Microsoft Paint. But I’m putting my money down on Pizza Tower right now — this may just be the best game I’ve played in 2023.

Each level in the game involves a maze of platforms and doors, occupied by its resident monsters. The game almost insists that you hold down on the dash key — which turns Peppino into an aggressively fast runner, getting faster the longer he travels without slamming into a wall. Tumbling through the level knocks several enemies along the way, leading to combos, and adding points.

The best part of the level design is the absence of a health meter. While it does sneakily shame you for hurting Peppino too many times, I love that the game feeds in complexity into the mechanic without punishing us with permadeath. At the end of the levels is a grumpy-looking pillar called ‘Pillar John’. He does nothing. But smashing into him unlocks ‘Pizza Time’. Arguably the best few minutes of the game, Peppino must now race back to the entrance of the level at top speed before time runs out. Or it starts all over again.

The music is infectious, I found myself humming the tune while eating a pizza. The game also evolves in an interesting way, Peppino learns new tricks, and meets wackier food-inspired monsters. There’s one called the ‘Spit Cheese’, and it shoots spiky cheeseballs. I could go on about it, but you could play it instead — it is currently available to play only on the PC and can be purchased via Steam.

