Three of family arrested for killing landlady near Taramani

A day after an elderly woman was murdered at her house near Taramani, the police arrested three members of a family on Monday.

Published: 14th March 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after an elderly woman was murdered at her house near Taramani, the police arrested three members of a family on Monday.

According to Taramani police, the accused were identified as V Shrisha (21), her brother V Vijay Babu (18) and her mother V Mary (40). The police said the family was staying at a house belonging to the victim Shanthakumari (68). There used to be frequent quarrels between the family and the woman and Shanthakumari had told them to vacate.

On Sunday, Shrisha and her brother Vijay Babu went to Shanthakumari house and started an argument. Shrisha then allegedly strangled the elderly woman with her dupatta and both fled.

On Sunday morning, a grandson found Shanthakumari lying unconscious with injuries. He informed the the police. The police sent her to Government Royapettah Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. While it was initially said Rs 3.5 lakh was stolen from the women, the police dismissed the claims.

51.3 kg ganja seized, 6 arrested
Chennai: In five different incidents on Sunday, the Chennai and Avadi police arrested six people and seized 51.3 kg of ganja. St Thomas Mount PEW arrested M Lallu Mondal (40) from West Bengal at Meenambakkam and seized 18 kg of ganja from him. The Ambattur PEW officers who were checking vehicles near the Padi flyover arrested N Karthik (26) and P Baskaran (35). Police said the duo were smuggling 22 kg of ganja from Andhra.

Similarly, Triplicane PEW arrested L Durairaj (24) from Namakkal when he attempted to smuggle five kg of ganja. Anna Nagar PEW officers arrested M Loganathan (24) near Koyambedu market and seized five kg of ganja. Chindratripet police arrested L Mohan (59) and seized 1.3 kg of ganja from him. 

