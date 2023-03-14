Home Cities Chennai

TKB Venkataraman passes away

TKB Venkataraman was admitted to a private hospital with lung infection, where he breathed his last on March 14, 2023 at the age of 90.  He is survived by his wife and four children.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tenkasi Krishna Sastrigal Bhagiratharama Venkataraman, Director in Express Publications (Madurai) Private Limited, passed away on Tuesday, March 14vafter a brief illness in the city.

Fondly called as TKB, he joined The New Indian Express Group as Company Secretary in April 1992 and served in various capacities in the Group for 24 years.  In 2016, he was appointed as the Director in Express Publications (Madurai) Private Limited.

He was a kind and thoughtful person and will be remembered by the many lives he touched.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 15 March 2023. His mortal remains will be kept at No. 41, Sapthagiri Colony, 1st Street, Jafferkhanpet, Ashok Nagar, Chennai till the funeral.

