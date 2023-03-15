Keeping women’s health in sight 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital is conducting a free eye checkup camp for women across 18 branches in Chennai till March 31. The hospital has made arrangements for screening for certain eye diseases and disorders that women are at a higher risk of getting, including ocular manifestations of autoimmune diseases, low vision, thyroid eye disease, and refractive errors.

Dr S Soundari, regional head — Clinical Services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chennai, said, “Biological sex differences affect ocular structure, gene expression and other functions of eye that influence eye health. Pregnant women could develop gestational diabetes, a condition in which blood sugar levels become high during pregnancy, and some may develop diabetic retinopathy, vision issues caused by damage to blood vessels in the eye. Pregnancy can also cause dry eyes, and light sensitivity.”

The hospital will also conduct awareness sessions on the steps women have to take to minimise the risks of eye diseases that arise from factors exclusive to them: hormonal surges during pregnancy, menopause, and susceptibility to autoimmune diseases, among others.

For registration, contact 8080999000.

