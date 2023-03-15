Home Cities Chennai

Keeping women’s health in sight 

In commemoration of Internationa Women’s Day, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital is conducting free eye checkup camp for women across 18 branches in Chennai till March 31.

Published: 15th March 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

eye drops, dry eyes

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital is conducting a free eye checkup camp for women across 18 branches in Chennai till March 31. The hospital has made arrangements for screening for certain eye diseases and disorders that women are at a higher risk of getting, including ocular manifestations of autoimmune diseases, low vision, thyroid eye disease, and refractive errors.

Dr S Soundari, regional head — Clinical Services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chennai, said, “Biological sex differences affect ocular structure, gene expression and other functions of eye that influence eye health. Pregnant women could develop gestational diabetes, a condition in which blood sugar levels become high during pregnancy, and some may develop diabetic retinopathy, vision issues caused by damage to blood vessels in the eye. Pregnancy can also cause dry eyes, and light sensitivity.” 

The hospital will also conduct awareness sessions on the steps women have to take to minimise the risks of eye diseases that arise from factors exclusive to them: hormonal surges during pregnancy, menopause, and susceptibility to autoimmune diseases, among others. 

For registration, contact 8080999000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Women’s Day Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital free eye checkup
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp