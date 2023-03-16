A veritable treat from the House of Kudanthai Mali's latest play Acham Enbadhu Ellaye

Kappurvasu Vasudevan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The onus is on the higher ranked government officials to protect the citizenship rights of the common man. And not ruled by the diktat of the political parties at the helm. The pertinent message is homed in a no-hold-barred narrative from the orchestrated efforts of the troupe. Kudanthai Mali’s latest Acham Enbadhu Ellaye, banked on the storyline of the seasoned KSN Sundar, is a veritable treat not just for the discerning but for the audience of all levels.

In the mid 70s, plays of Cho Ramasamy and the power horse MR Radha, held sway, basking on the political scenario. While Cho relished (the audience too) taking on the ruling party, Radha’s Ratha Kaneer had a repeat audience, thanks to a particular scene, where he asks his domestic help to read out the happenings in the papers and come out with his brand of humour.

Much water has flowed under the bridge since then, in main due to the advent of so many political parties. That is enough fodder for the likes of Mali, with six decades of experience as an actor and director. The high point is in the director’s wherewithal to come out with a solution to the inevitable issues harping in the world of politics.

The happenings, post Independence in Acham... is predictably on the aftermath of the Bharat Bandh, a soft target for the opposition to take it on the ruling party. The police personnel are asked to turn a Nelson’s eye on the deliberate vandalism planned meticulously to spread the unrest all over the country.

A sad reflection of IAS officers used as a pawn by the political parties is well-underlined by the dialogues and the pronounced body language of lead characters. All hell is let loose when a confidential message from the Centre gets leaked to the media. On expected lines, an enquiry officer takes charge to unravel the truth.

Saying the climax would be a spoilsport but relaying the message will be in order. The officer, who accepts her deliberate lapse, says she is within her rights, owing her bread-and-butter to the tax payer’s money. She has a moral duty to protect their fundamental rights, which has been specified by her rank as a meritorious officer.

The media has enough reasons to pound the officer, who is game to reveal the facts. The play stops at that juncture, leaving one to wonder of a possible sequel. The disclaimer at the start of being an experimental play and not aimed to hurt any political party is dedicated to the employees manning the State and Central government offices. The apt casting of Aishwarya Ganesh as the pivot is well supported by her senior Anand Srinivas and the investigative officer Narasimha Barathy. G Sivakumar is a bundle of support, playing the subordinate character while a refined P Veeraraghavan is at his commanding self, helming the enquiry proceedings. Not often, the audience get to leave the theatre with their head held high. That should be seen as a victory for the production house.

