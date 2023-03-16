Two arrested for running prostitution racket in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anti Vice Squad of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Chennai arrested two people, including a 19-year-old engineering girl, for allegedly running a prostitution racket. The police rescued three women and they were sent to a rescue home. A search is on to nab another person.

The police identified the accused as J Jayapradha and I Premdas (30). Jayapradha, a second-year engineering student at a private college in the city, ran the prostitution racket along with Premdas and Prakash. Based on a tip-off, the police went to an apartment in Egmore and three women.

“The gang had been running prostitution racket for the past month. We have arrested two people and are on the lookout for the Prakash,” said the police.

