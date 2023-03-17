Home Cities Chennai

Company fails to pay rent, building owners sell mobile tower for scrap

A defunct private telecom company has lodged a complaint against a building owner for allegedly dismantling their mobile tower without the company’s permission.

The person told the police that since the company did not pay rent for the past five years, the tower was dismantled and sold to a metal scrap shop.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A defunct private telecom company has lodged a complaint against a building owner for allegedly dismantling their mobile tower without the company’s permission. The person told the police that since the company did not pay rent for the past five years, the tower was dismantled and sold to a metal scrap shop. The mobile tower was erected on top of the building at Koyambedu in 2006.

According to the Koyembedu police, a private company named GTL Infrastructure Limited had installed the 15-foot-high mobile tower on the terrace of the building on North Mada Street in Koyambedu. The company paid rent to its owners Chandran, Karunakaran and Balakrishnan from 2006 to 2018. After that, no rent was paid. The telecom company has been under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process since March 12, 2018.

A few days ago, a few employees of GTL Infrastructure Limited visited the building and found that the mobile tower was missing. They inquired with the building owners about the missing tower. The owners informed them that the tower had been dismantled and sold to a scrap shop in Koyambedu as they did not receive rent for nearly five years.

One of the officials of GTL Infrastructure filed a complaint with the Koyambedu police seeking legal action against the building owners for illegally dismantling the tower and selling it. In the complaint, he claimed that the tower was worth Rs 8.62 lakh. The police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

