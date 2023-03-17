Home Cities Chennai

Three days on, 5 held for robbing jeweller

Three days after a jeweller was robbed, Arumbakkam police arrested a five-member gang, including a juvenile, on Thursday.

Published: 17th March 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after a jeweller was robbed, Arumbakkam police arrested a five-member gang, including a juvenile, on Thursday. The gang allegedly escaped with nearly 1.5 kg of gold and Rs 6.25 lakh from the man. The police recovered the 1.67 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 4 lakh from them. Police have launched a hunt for the key accused Mohammad Azaruddin.

The arrested accused are M Kalisha (22), A Arif Musthahim (22), M Abdul Hameed (21), R Ranjith (22) and a minor. According to the police, Ranjith is an accused in a POCSO case. At around 9 pm on March 13, the gang intercepted Rajeshkumar Jain of Korukkupet, while he was returning after supplying jewellery at a shop in Kancheepuram.

He was carrying 1.5 kg of gold jewellery and Rs 6.25 lakh in a bag. He alighted at the Koyambedu bus stand and was returning home on his bike when the gang intercepted him at Arumbakkam and robbed him. Arumbakkam police analysed the CCTV footage and nabbed the gang. Inquiries revealed Mohammad Azaruddin, who is employed at a jewellery showroom knew about the routine of Rajeshkumar Jain and hatched a plan to rob him.

