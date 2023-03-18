Three railway ticket checkers collect over Rs 1 crore each in fines

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three ticket-checking staff of Chennai railway division have collected over Rs 1 crore in penalty each from unauthorised travellers between April 1 2022 till March 16, 2023.

According to a press release, S Nanda Kumar, the deputy chief ticket inspector, collected Rs 1.55 crore in penalties from 27,787 cases of travelling without proper tickets and unbooked luggage. This is one of the highest earnings ever achieved by a ticket-checking staff.

Chief ticket inspector Rosaline Arokia Mary also achieved a milestone by collecting Rs 1.03 crore in penalties, making her the highest-earning lady ticket-checking staff in Indian Railways.

Additionally, Sakthivel, a senior ticket examiner who is a professional basketball player with the Southern Railways team, collected Rs 1.10 crore in penalties. In a statement, the railways commended the staff and appealed to passengers to travel with proper tickets.

