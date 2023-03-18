Home Cities Chennai

Time to pick up Dead Cells again!

A slimy green blob drops to the floor — but wait. Every time the game restarts, everything changes.

Published: 18th March 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Dead Cells

Representational image

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you have never heard of “Dead Cells”, you might wonder at it being so special. It is a 2D side-scrolling platformer, with a simple pixelated aesthetic that recalls the games of yore. It starts like this: a slimy green blob drops to the floor through a pipe in the ceiling. It morphs into a being. It jumps and passes a few rooms, and then finds a sword. It thinks for a second, weighing its options for weapon #2. Should it pick the shield? Or the bow? I laugh at my past self for taking my time to make this seemingly important decision.

Creeping across the dimly lit passages, I make it stun the enemies with sudden entries, and then smash them to bits. The level is done when the map on the HUD has nothing new to reveal. The game says its time to move to the next level — with some upgrades, fresh weapons, and “cells”. But eventually, my luck runs out. The creatures encountered in the subsequent levels are fiercer, and my puny swords hardly scratch their cells. I don’t get past three levels.

A slimy green blob drops to the floor through a pipe in the ceiling — did I not mention the “permadeath”? The game restarts from the very beginning every time the character dies. It’s routine now: run across the rooms, pick up the sword, pick up the bow, collect the minimum cells by smashing some enemies, cross over to the next room. And then the next. Luck runs out.

A slimy green blob drops to the floor — but wait. Every time the game restarts, everything changes. The rooms are not arranged in the same way. There are different enemies, different power-ups and new weapons to gain.

If there’s permadeath, no retention of skills from previous runs, then what keeps me from rage quitting? The brilliance of “Dead Cells” is that it always leaves you a sense of hope that you’ll do better in the next run. The individual levels and enemies are not exceptionally difficult, and you may even get better upgrades and weapon drops in the next attempt.

“Dead Cells” recently released in yet another platform — on the Apple Arcade. Playing the game on the iPad adds a layer of discomfort to the gaming experience, but Dead Cells itself does not disappoint. It’s a great time to start playing the game, because the latest expansion “Return to Castlevania” released last week. The game is currently available on the PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dead Cells game
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp