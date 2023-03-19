Man murders father, sister in Mangadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have detained a man for murdering his father and sister at two different places in Mangadu on Saturday. The deceased were identified as R Selvaraj, 65, and his daughter S Priya, 35, from Balaji Avenue in Mangadu. The accused has been identified as Prakash. Priya’s husband Mithun had dropped her off at her parents’ house in Mangadu on Friday.

“Priya’s younger brother Prakash who works in a private company reached his house in Mangadu on Saturday around 3 pm. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and his father Selvaraj was not at the house. During an argument with Priya and his mother, he picked up a knife and slashed his sister’s throat. As Priya collapsed and fell in a pool of blood, Prakash fled the house,” police said.

While the Mangadu police registered a case and were searching for Prakash, they found Selvaraj dead with his neck slit near Addison Nagar in Mangadu. Police have detained Prakash and further investigations are on.

