Home Cities Chennai

Man murders father, sister in Mangadu

While the Mangadu police registered a case and were searching for Prakash, they found Selvaraj dead with his neck slit near Addison Nagar in Mangadu.

Published: 19th March 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Murder, stab

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have detained a man for murdering his father and sister at two different places in Mangadu on Saturday. The deceased were identified as R Selvaraj, 65, and his daughter S Priya, 35, from Balaji Avenue in Mangadu. The accused has been identified as Prakash. Priya’s husband Mithun had dropped her off at her parents’ house in Mangadu on Friday.

“Priya’s younger brother Prakash who works in a private company reached his house in Mangadu on Saturday around 3 pm. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and his father Selvaraj was not at the house. During an argument with Priya and his mother, he picked up a knife and slashed his sister’s throat. As Priya collapsed and fell in a pool of blood, Prakash fled the house,” police said.

While the Mangadu police registered a case and were searching for Prakash, they found Selvaraj dead with his neck slit near Addison Nagar in Mangadu. Police have detained Prakash and further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangadu murder case
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp