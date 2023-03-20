From bedtime to bookshelf

Salma Thaj By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Storytelling is a wonderful way for parents to bond with their children. When we look back, some of our most treasured childhood memories involve spending time with our parents and enjoying a good tale. Aromal Mithra’s Rishvin and Jaanvi Mystery At The Fort And Other Stories is a result of such tradition bedtime stories between a father and a daughter.

“Every night, my daughter Gauri wants to hear a story before going to sleep. It’s like a ritual for us. She was six when I started the tradition. Initially, I narrated the stories I knew, the ones I had listened to in my childhood. Later, I felt it would be easier if I created a new universe with new people. Chaaru and Mili were the first characters I came up with,” says Aromal, author, and father to nine-year-old Gauri.

“I realised as nights went by, I can effortlessly weave stories within minutes. It became very simple to weave new tales with these characters every night,” he adds.

Rishvin & Jaanvi — Mystery at the Fort and Other Stories is the first book by the marketing communications expert based in Kochi. Aromal has worked with many global firms and has turned into an entrepreneur recently. “When one of my friends suggested compiling these stories into a children’s book, I started researching more on what interests kids these days. The stories were originally narrated in Malayalam. But I felt it’s comfortable to write in English,” he says.

Rishvin and Jaanvi were born after numerous storytelling sessions with Gauri and her cousins. The stories are contemporary. “The first story of the book, Snowy’s Great Escape, is based on a real incident of a pigeon that belonged to a racing club in Madurai, who got lost and reached Thiruvananthapuram,” Aromal says.

The book with many adventures of two siblings was published in December 2022. It has 11 fascinating short stories that keep little minds curious and excited. The book adopts a very simple language, easier for kids to understand and learn, at the same time. At the same time, it uses a remarkable vocabulary to help and encourage children to learn new words.

“Gauri likes being goofy! She loves doing art and crafts and playing with her kittens. She believes she can communicate with animals! She’s an ardent nature lover, who worries about rampant deforestation. And I crafted stories that excite her active imagination,” says Aromal. When asked if there’s any specific intention behind the book, he says, “It’s a creation by a parent to his child, to instil imagination at a tender age. My long-term plan is to build a community to make little ones understand and reckon with creative moments by introducing writing, painting etc to them,” he concludes.

