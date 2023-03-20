Two women killed in separate accidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old woman was killed after a lorry allegedly rammed her bike. Her 36-year-old, who was driving, undergoing treatment at the Government Stanley Hospital.

According to Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the deceased was identified as Jyothi. She was working in the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board. On Sunday morning, Jyothi and her son Mani Kumar were travelling on a bike along Vallur 100 feet road, when a lorry hit them from behind.

In the impact, both fell to the ground. Jyothi sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot, while Mani Kumar is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The lorry driver absconded after the incident, said the police.

In another accident near Triplicane, a 34-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run case, when she was crossing the road speaking over the mobile phone on Saturday evening. The victim was Rayesha Dildar (34) of Bells Road who was employed at a cell phone showroom in Kolathur. She died on the spot. Thirumangalam TIW registered a case.

