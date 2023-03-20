Home Cities Chennai

Two women killed in separate accidents

In the impact, both fell to the ground. Jyothi sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot, while Mani Kumar is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Published: 20th March 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 56-year-old woman was killed after a lorry allegedly rammed her bike. Her 36-year-old, who was driving, undergoing treatment at the Government Stanley Hospital.

According to Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the deceased was identified as Jyothi. She was working in the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board. On Sunday morning, Jyothi and her son Mani Kumar were travelling on a bike along Vallur 100 feet road, when a lorry hit them from behind. 

In the impact, both fell to the ground. Jyothi sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot, while Mani Kumar is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The lorry driver absconded after the incident, said the police. 

In another accident near Triplicane, a 34-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run case, when she was crossing the road speaking over the mobile phone on Saturday evening. The victim was Rayesha Dildar (34) of Bells Road who was employed at a cell phone showroom in Kolathur. She died on the spot. Thirumangalam TIW registered a case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government Stanley Hospital Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp