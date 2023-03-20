Home Cities Chennai

Woman thrown off flyover as car rams bike, brother dragged for few metres

Published: 20th March 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 10:23 AM

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)

By Gautham Selvarajan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two siblings died in a road accident near Medavakkam allegedly after a rental cab coming from behind rammed their two-wheeler on a flyover on Saturday. The sister, identified as Kalaiselvi (26), was flung off the flyover in the impact and landed on the road underneath.

Her brother Santhosh Kumar (18) was dragged for a few metres on the flyover, according to Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police. The driver of the car has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody following an inquiry.

The police said the brother and sister were on their way to visit their father Kumaravel, who is an SI in the Armed Reserve Police and is currently posted as a guard at the Saidapet Court. “Santhosh was riding the bike. They were travelling along the Medavakkam-Velachery main road,” said a police officer.

Santhosh picked up speed on the flyover. The car coming from behind allegedly rammed the bike. “Due to the impact, Kalaiselvi was thrown off the flyover and fell to the ground nearly 40 feet below, while Santhosh was dragged on for a few metres,” the officer added. 

Passersby rushed Kalaiselvi, who worked at a private IT firm near Tambaram, to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Santhosh was taken to Chromepet Government Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Pallikaranai TIW sent the bodies for postmortem.

A case was registered and an investigation was launched. Only Santhosh wore a helmet, police added. Later the same day, the driver of the car Alam (26) of Maraimalai Nagar was arrested. Police said he was not under the influence of alcohol.

