Home Cities Chennai

Woman tries to eliminate brother for property, held

The victim had two sisters, Dhanalakshmi and Bhagyalakshmi. Bhagyalakshmi died a couple of years ago. The brother and sister live in the same building.

Published: 20th March 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

ABLAZE

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 60-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly set her brother on fire over a property dispute in Perambur on Sunday. The victim, identified as Munirathnam (63), is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

The victim had two sisters, Dhanalakshmi and Bhagyalakshmi. Bhagyalakshmi died a couple of years ago. The brother and sister live in the same building. While Dhanalakshmi occupies the ground floor, Munirathnam lives alone on the first floor. His wife is in Andhra Pradesh, recovering from a health ailment. Bhagyalakshmi’s husband Damodaran and son Udayakumar live on the second floor of the house.

Dhanalakshmi allegedly took possession of half of their ancestral house without her brother’s consent, police said. When Munirathnam came to know about this, he filed a case against her, verdict for which is awaited. Dhanalakshmi believed that the verdict would come in favour of her brother and decided to kill him, police added.

At 3 am on Sunday, she allegedly went to her brother’s house, poured petrol on the man and set him ablaze. The victim’s brother-in-law Damodaran heard his cries and rushed him to the hospital. Based on a complaint, Dhanalakshmi was arrested. A probe is on.

2 booked for attacking doc
Chennai: A doctor of the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital lodged a complaint against two persons for allegedly assaulting him. In his complaint, Dr P Abhishek, working at the ICU, said when he told the family of Kutti Raja (50) that his condition was worsening, the family allegedly assaulted him and verbally abused him. In his written complaint, he has named the patient’s wife Pusaithai (48) and their son Pandi. The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association condemned the attack. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
property dispute Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp