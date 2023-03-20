Woman tries to eliminate brother for property, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly set her brother on fire over a property dispute in Perambur on Sunday. The victim, identified as Munirathnam (63), is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

The victim had two sisters, Dhanalakshmi and Bhagyalakshmi. Bhagyalakshmi died a couple of years ago. The brother and sister live in the same building. While Dhanalakshmi occupies the ground floor, Munirathnam lives alone on the first floor. His wife is in Andhra Pradesh, recovering from a health ailment. Bhagyalakshmi’s husband Damodaran and son Udayakumar live on the second floor of the house.

Dhanalakshmi allegedly took possession of half of their ancestral house without her brother’s consent, police said. When Munirathnam came to know about this, he filed a case against her, verdict for which is awaited. Dhanalakshmi believed that the verdict would come in favour of her brother and decided to kill him, police added.

At 3 am on Sunday, she allegedly went to her brother’s house, poured petrol on the man and set him ablaze. The victim’s brother-in-law Damodaran heard his cries and rushed him to the hospital. Based on a complaint, Dhanalakshmi was arrested. A probe is on.

2 booked for attacking doc

Chennai: A doctor of the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital lodged a complaint against two persons for allegedly assaulting him. In his complaint, Dr P Abhishek, working at the ICU, said when he told the family of Kutti Raja (50) that his condition was worsening, the family allegedly assaulted him and verbally abused him. In his written complaint, he has named the patient’s wife Pusaithai (48) and their son Pandi. The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association condemned the attack.

