Gateway to heritage

Published: 21st March 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

TNIE lensman R Satish Babu spends a day marvelling at and studying the intricate designs, colour theory and several other details, and captures them in his frames.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Famous for its Chettinadu cuisine and the architecture of its houses — whose main entrances resemble those of temples — Kanadukathan in Karaikudi is a treasure trove for heritage lovers. Mansions are aplenty in this district and several towns here are home to them.

