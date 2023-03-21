Gateway to heritage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Famous for its Chettinadu cuisine and the architecture of its houses — whose main entrances resemble those of temples — Kanadukathan in Karaikudi is a treasure trove for heritage lovers. Mansions are aplenty in this district and several towns here are home to them.

With styling that is unique to this region and the use of famous Athangudi tiles, these mansions are often coloured in vibrant hues of yellow, white and turquoise.

TNIE lensman R Satish Babu spends a day marvelling at and studying the intricate designs, colour theory and several other details, and captures them in his frames.

