Home Cities Chennai

Gang ties up 70-year-old, robs her of valuables

Steals gold jewellery worth Rs 8L and Rs 60K cash and records video of her naked to keep her from filing a police complaint

Published: 22nd March 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old woman was tied up, gagged and robbed by a gang in the city on Monday evening. The gang escaped with 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 60,000 in cash from the house. The police said the gang also recorded the woman naked and threatened to upload the videos on social media if she filed a police complaint.

The septuagenarian resides at a rented house with her son and daughter-in-law after the death of her husband, a retired police inspector. The police said around 5.30 on Monday evening, the woman was alone as her son and daughter-in-law were at work. She heard a knock at her door and when she opened the door with the latch on, three men were standing outside and enquired about houses available for rent in the locality.

When one of the men asked her for water, she opened the latch and let them in. The trio barged in and pinned her to the ground. One among them tied her hands while another man gagged her. Before that, the gang forced her to reveal the valuables.

The gang then stole gold jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh and cash from the safe. One of the robbers slashed her hand with a knife. The leader then allegedly disrobed the woman and made videos. He threatened to upload them if she filed a case. The gang then fled.

When the victim’s son returned home from work on Monday night, he found her bound and gagged. He rescued her and rushed her to a private hospital. Based on her complaint, a case was registered. Senior police officers visited the house and conducted preliminary inquiries. Special teams have been formed to investigate the case. The police are analysing CCTV footage from the locality to track the suspects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
70-year-old woman gold jewellery Rs 60000 robbery
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp