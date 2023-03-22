Two cops suspended, three under inquiry for creating ruckus at eatery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two police constables were suspended and three others were placed under inquiry allegedly after they created a ruckus at an eatery, under the influence of alcohol, near Thiruvottiyur on Monday. All five of them are attached to Thiruvottiyur police station.

Police said, the suspended constables were identified as Kotamuthu and Dhanasekar. On Monday evening, all five of them had gone to an eatery nearby and ordered food. They were allegedly in an inebriated state, according to the source.

The five police constables had allegedly started an argument with the eatery owner demanding a side dish. This turned into a scuffle. The policemen allegedly threatened the other employees and customers who tried to intervene. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The eatery owner then complained to Thiruvottiyur police. After a preliminary inquiry, Kotamuthu and Dhanasekar were suspended based on the orders of Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. The three other constables were placed under departmental inquiry.

