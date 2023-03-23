Bone Appétit: Nourishing strays 

Archita Raghu By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Like clockwork every day by 3 pm, dog feeders and animal lovers from across the city mill into a narrow lane in Thiruvanmiyur. Hauling buckets, containers, and boxes, the group ducks in and out past the shutters of #58 at the red Farheen Complex on Avvai Nagar Main Road. A photo and a life-size statue of a proud dog officially guide them into the Vetri Pet Food Bank.

Kirthana Raamsukaesh — founder of the food bank and NGO Hope for Critters — stirs a steaming pot of nutritious rice, an assortment of vegetables, boiled chicken, and dal. The feeders only exit after filling their containers with portions of this wholesome meal. They split up and scatter across the city to carefully feed the various strays — a snoozing group on the sands of Marina Beach, a tired mother protecting her wiggling litter, or felines on quiet streets.

Inaugurated on February 24, the bank has so far cooked over 800-850 kg of rice and fed hundreds of hungry strays across the city via their network of feeders or just good Samaritans. “The pet food bank, which has been fully functional since March 1, was named after my pet son Vetri who moved on on October 20. I wanted to do this in loving memory of him,” says Kirthana, adding that the bank is equipped with a functional kitchen and a separate room for dry food, which is stocked after assessing availability.

After dabbling in rehabilitation and rescue missions independently and with her NGO, Kirthana decided to start India’s first pet food bank as part of her latest initiative to help famished strays in the city. While several countries abroad have set up food banks for humans and animals alike, India reels from a lack of food banks for animals, she says.

Along with four staff members who handle different vertices and other volunteers, Kirthana cooks and serves up two-three batches of rice a day. “In one batch, we can cook about 100 kilos, and we plan to reach 280-300 kilos of cooked food a day…we want to ensure a healthy well-rounded diet for the animal. The food will be nutritious with an optimal balance of necessary proteins, carbs, and fats.”

With the food bank, Kirthana hopes to nourish and fill the bellies of much-neglected strays. “This bank is only for dogs and cats on the road. They face insecurity, abuse, and trauma from vehicles chasing them through the day. Maybe they won’t eat even one meal a day or often pick it up from the garbage. We don’t want them to go to sleep with a hungry belly,” states the founder.

Often, Kirthana points out, scores of citizens would like to pitch in or help out animals on the streets but lack the time or money. “The pet food bank helps people who have compassion and willingness to help the animal.”

‘Vet’ting process

Before collecting food sachets, feeders and rescuers must register through a Google form. This doubles as a verification process as the form contains specifications such as photographs and questions on feeding locations and the number of animals fed daily among others. “This initiative helps strays as a lot of dogs fight because of hunger and frustration. They are left to fend for themselves on the streets without access to food,” says Aishwarrya GP, a feeder from RA Puram.

As for what the Corporation or state government could do to help strays, Kirthana points out that the city requires more animal birth control (ABC) centres, and for them to run more efficiently. Kirthana mentions she hopes to set up more pet food banks in the city and eventually, the state.

For now, by 8 pm on weekdays and Saturdays and 6 pm on Sundays, Kirthana shuts down the blue shutters for the day. She’ll be back tomorrow, stirring a pot, consistently feeding hungry strays.

FOR ANIMAL CARE

Hope For Critters endeavours to create an animal care ecosystem with rescues, rehabilitations, medical help, awareness drives, and adoption enablement. Feeders can contact them at @hopeforcritters on Instagram.

