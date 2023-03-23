The ‘Cosee’ strategy   

Archita Raghu By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Growing up, Kamalesh Gupta closely watched his father as he uprooted his life in Rajasthan to set up a building materials supply business in Chennai, nearly six decades ago. The now-chairman of Shree Shyam Polyfills LLP recalls that his father’s bag was always packed, “ready to go out anytime, anywhere” and conquer unchartered territories.

This image of a worn-out bag — packed with the basics, hard work, and determination — has persistently remained by Kamalesh’s side, advising him through the years. From learning the ropes of the plastic recycling trade to diversifying the business and currently running an eco-friendly home furnishing brand Cosee, hard work and being ethical were crucial.

Speaking about Cosee, he points out it “was more of a passion for creating a good brand and giving people a good night’s sleep with our product.” Currently, a dominant player in Tamil Nadu, Kamalesh says the bootstrapped Cosee will soon become a leading home furnishing brand in south India. Their deadline for delivering good sleep? March 2024. Ahead of these pursuits, the chairman of the firm catches up with CE about the ingredients required to start a successful business, and his motto.

Excerpts from the interview follow.

Tell us about your business?

I graduated from DG Vaishnav College in 1986 and joined my family business in plastic recycling, which my father was already doing. We are now the leading scrap dealers in the south and diversified into warehousing. At present, we are fully concentrated on our brand ‘Cosee’ — started five years back — which deals with home furnishing, mainly mattresses, pillows, mattress protectors, and blankets.

What prompted your shift from scrap into the mattress industry?

PET bottles or water bottles are polyester and can be recycled into synthetic cotton. We were supplying this synthetic cotton to the manufacturers and it was a forward integration for us. We thought why not sell the plastic bottles and buy the synthetic cotton and make the finished product out of it? That is how it started. One of our buyers told us we have a big export market for all pillows and cushions in the US and European countries and suggested starting an auto-manufacturing unit there for export because the Chennai Port is active during the year. And it would save a lot of expenses.

Why Chennai as a base for business?

My father migrated from Rajasthan to Chennai in 1965 for construction material supply. I was two years old when I came here. He switched from building materials to plastic recycling as other relatives were doing recycling in Bombay, Delhi, and all. Normally, plastic recycling and scrap material are transferred from south India to north India, where there is always demand. Delhi was like a mini-China as they can buy the scrap from south India, make a finished product and sell it back to them. Nowadays, it has changed. As the generation changes, they need bigger, better businesses.

What is your daily routine as a businessman? After a long day, how do you unwind?

My nephew Dhiraj Gupta is taking care of the business now but when I was fully active, (my focus was on) business, business, business. I’m very time-sensitive and conscious. So, if I want to reach my work at 9 am every day, I do it sincerely. Our plastic recycling goes up to 9 at night. We are fully closed on Sundays for family time and all the fun. As for leisure, I enjoy my daily walk and we have a group of friends with whom we walk, talk, and laugh. We unwind and rewind every day.

What were the challenges that you faced?

If you want to do business, you have to face the challenges, otherwise, you get employed somewhere. More challenges, more growth. If you want to do a small business, you will deal with a few people and the problems will be very few. Only 10% of people will be problematic. If you deal with 10 people, only one person will cause problems. If you deal with 100 people, then there are 100 different problems. You have to have the capacity to handle that. So it’s all about how you prepare your mindset to face the challenges and improve your skill set. It is learning by doing things slowly and steadily. Coming to Cosee, I always wanted to create a big FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) brand of my own because earlier on, we started the business to earn bread and butter. Once we complete needs, we are coming into wants — a good home furnishing brand. I proposed this to my nephew and he said we should go for it. So we started it as a passion for creating a good brand and giving people a good night’s sleep with our product — affordable luxury as we call it. Any person can buy and afford a luxury brand, with almost all the qualities. We use recycled polyester synthetic cotton for a few products after it has been certified. It’s an environmentally conscious, careful project for the benefit of the people. We want to give back to society by giving good products.

How is the pandemic period for your business? Were you able to bounce back if there were any losses?

Everybody was at loss during the pandemic. It was challenging but by God’s grace, we managed well because we have our cash flow. We had some extra funds put in from our accounts so that our business associates, staff, and employees should not suffer even a bit. That was a conscious decision because we didn’t want any of our staff to suffer because of salary outflow.

What is a mantra you follow in your professional and personal life?

You should be fair and have some ethics in business. You should not lie to people for the sake of business, and consciously try not to cheat them in any way. We mostly, as all Marwadis generally, believe in ethical business. We want our distributors, dealers, and customers to be happy with the product. That is a priority for us. If the customer is happy, the dealer’s happy, and the vendor is happy, then indirectly we are also happy. It all comes under the ethical business. Whenever somebody comes to sell or buy something, you should be happy with the transaction. It will give you a long, good

business relationship.

What are some lessons that you’d like to pass on to the younger generation?

I’m always learning. But you have to start with hard work, you have to give a lot of time and be passionate. Consciously, you will be working hard for that. Once you like what you’re doing, then the chances of success are very, very high. I believe that luck is very important but it is the last thing. For luck to support you, you have to start with hard work. These are the main ingredients of being successful.

What are the future plans of the company?

We want to create at least a pan-India brand of home furnishing which is going to happen within a few years. We are strong in the whole of Tamil Nadu and have a presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala. By 2023-24, we are going to expand very aggressively in Telangana and Andhra. We are trying to find good distributors in Karnataka. Hopefully, we will expand to the whole of the south by March 2024. We are a bootstrapped company and doing this with our funds. Once we complete the south, we will be reaching other regions like the west and east of India. Within the next five years, we hope to be a leading pan-India furnishing brand.

What are some memories you cherish?

College was one of the best periods of my life. I had good friends, and now all of them are doing very well. One is researching atomic science and one is doing some research in the US. People who reached there have motivational thoughts. That could be one of the reasons I was with them so I can pick up good things…The college discipline may have made me more sincere in my business and my life. Once you complete college, you have to start planning and then your life will be smooth.

