Four Nigerians con Chennai businessman, held in Mumbai

Accused pose as Canadian firm staff, cheat many to tune of Rs 100 cr

Published: 24th March 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

The accused had been targeting businessmen who are involved in import and export business | Express

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Four Nigerians who allegedly cheated a Chennai businessman, posing as executives of a pharmaceutical company in Canada, to the tune of Rs 33.30 lakh were arrested by the city cyber crime police from Mumbai on Wednesday. 

The accused identified as Okorie Godwill Sainasa (32), Uche John Imeka (47), Godwin Immanuel (32) and Eposie Uchenna Stanley (32) reached out to the businessman in Chennai through LinkedIn and WhatsApp. The businessman from Kolathur runs an import and export business.

T Vinoth Kumar, inspector, cyber crime wing, Chennai said, “The accused target people involved in import and export business with IE code, but they never go after major players.” “With the images of two foreigners, the accused texted the victim on LinkedIn and then on WhatsApp. They never make calls and interact via texts alone,” said Vinoth Kumar.

They asked the Chennai businessman to purchase Ayurveda oil from a company in Delhi and send it to Canada. The accused told the victim that the Delhi company does not have an IE code and that it will cost Rs 4 lakh per litre if they had to purchase it from Canada. 

“The man was told to purchase the oil for Rs 2 lakh per litre and sell it to the Canadian firm at Rs 3 lakh. They promised to sanction the purchase amount soon and demanded 20% of the profit as commission,” said the investigating officer. The businessman ordered 18 litres of oil and paid Rs 33.30 lakh for it.

Since he did not get delivery of the oil and there was no response from the Nigerians for six months, he complained to the cyber crime wing. The police traced the accused to Mumbai and stayed put there for 10 days. They were operating out of a small rented room in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. 

The police seized gadgets and brought them to the city on Thursday. After preliminary investigations police said, the accused had conned several businessmen to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

