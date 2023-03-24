Kodungaiyur biomining: Tenders floated for Rs 640 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the biomining of the Perungudi dump yard is underway, the city corporation has now floated tenders for the reclamation of the Kodungaiyur dump yard through biomining at an estimated work value of Rs 640 crore.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board guidelines, biomining involves excavation, treatment, segregation and utilisation of what is called legacy waste (waste accumulated at the dump site over several years). The project looks to reclaim around 269 acres of the 343-acre dump yard where around 67 lakh tonnes of solid waste is dumped over around 40 years.

"The area around the landfill is densely populated and the smell emanating from it is unbearable at times in the schools and houses around the site. Reclaiming the dump yard as is being done in Perungudi has been our long-standing demand and I’m glad work is set to begin," said Sivaprakash M, who travels along the stretch for work.

The city generates approximately 5600 MT of waste in a day of which around 2600 to 2800 MT is transferred to Kodungaiyur where solid waste from the Northern zones of the city corporation including Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram is shifted. The remaining half from the Southern zones of the city is dumped in Perungudi.

The tender for the reclamation of Kodungaiyur is floated in six packages, the first of which is for a work value of Rs 204.2 crore. The project will be funded with 25% funding from the Centre, 16% from the State Government and the remaining Rs 370 crore are to be borne by the city corporation.

