Home Cities Chennai

Kodungaiyur biomining: Tenders floated for Rs 640 crore

The area around the landfill is densely populated and the smell emanating from it is unbearable at times in the schools and houses around the site.

Published: 24th March 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

The city generates approximately 5600 MT of waste in a day, of which 2800 MT is transferred to Kodungaiyur, where solid waste from north is shifted | Martin Louis

The city generates approximately 5600 MT of waste in a day, of which 2800 MT is transferred to Kodungaiyur, where solid waste from north is shifted | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the biomining of the Perungudi dump yard is underway, the city corporation has now floated tenders for the reclamation of the Kodungaiyur dump yard through biomining at an estimated work value of Rs 640 crore.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board guidelines, biomining involves excavation, treatment, segregation and utilisation of what is called legacy waste (waste accumulated at the dump site over several years). The project looks to reclaim around 269 acres of the 343-acre dump yard where around 67 lakh tonnes of solid waste is dumped over around 40 years. 

"The area around the landfill is densely populated and the smell emanating from it is unbearable at times in the schools and houses around the site. Reclaiming the dump yard as is being done in Perungudi has been our long-standing demand and I’m glad work is set to begin," said Sivaprakash M, who travels along the stretch for work.

The city generates approximately 5600 MT of waste in a day of which around 2600 to 2800 MT is transferred to Kodungaiyur where solid waste from the Northern zones of the city corporation including Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram is shifted. The remaining half from the Southern zones of the city is dumped in Perungudi.

The tender for the reclamation of Kodungaiyur is floated in six packages, the first of which is for a work value of Rs 204.2 crore. The project will be funded with 25% funding from the Centre, 16% from the State Government and the remaining Rs 370 crore are to be borne by the city corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
biomining Perungudi dumpyard Kodungaiyur dump yard tender
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp